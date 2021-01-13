Indonesia starts mass COVID vaccinations over vast territory

While the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has been greeted with much fanfare in the West, its relatively high price and requirement for ultra-cold storage mean that other shots, like Chinese, Russian and the AstraZeneca vaccines, are more likely to be distributed to much of the developing world, even as experts have said more data needs to be shared about the Chinese and Russian products.

Indonesia plans to vaccinate two-thirds of its population of about 270 million people — or just over 180 million people. That means it needs about 427 million shots, given the estimate that 15% may be wasted, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said.

“This vaccine is the instrument we can use to protect us. But more importantly, the vaccine is the instrument to protect our family, our neighbor, Indonesian people and the human civilization,” Sadikin said on Wednesday.

He noted that given Indonesia's enormous population — the world's fourth largest — its vaccination program is key to worldwide efforts to protect enough people so that the global community reaches herd immunity.

But he cautioned that great obstacles remain.

“We know that the cold-chain distribution is not complete. This is the obstacle,” Sadikin said this week. “We are worried.”

The rollout comes as Indonesia registered the daily record in COVID-19 infections and fatalities on Wednesday, with 11,278 new cases and 306 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours. The country has recorded more than 858,000 infections and over 24,900 deaths.

Some scientists warn that not enough data has been published about the effectiveness or safety of the Sinovac vaccine — and there is uncertainty over just how protective it is. It has yet to be tested in tens of thousands of people in the kind of rigorous study considered necessary before being licensed for wide use.

Researchers in Brazil last week had pegged the vaccine as 78% effective at protecting against symptomatic illness — but this week, after a closer look at mild cases, they announced data showing overall, effectiveness is just over 50%.

“There’s no doubt” about the new calculations, said Dr. Denise Garrett of the Sabin Vaccine Institute, who is watching the Brazilian data. “That means if you vaccinate 100 people, 50 will be protected against the virus and 50 won’t.”

But she called it “meaningful” that those who fall ill despite vaccination should still be less likely to suffer serious symptoms.

Researchers in Turkey and Indonesia had announced the vaccine was more effective, but those studies were far too small to be conclusive, and scientists had been watching Brazil’s study of approximately 12,500 volunteers in hopes of more clarity. Global health authorities have said any vaccine that is at least 50% effective would be useful.

Besides Indonesia, China and Bolivia have granted conditional use authorization for the Sinovac vaccine. Several other countries have purchase agreements for millions of doses, including the Philippines, Singapore and Ukraine.

Chinese health officials have said that some 9 million vaccine doses have been administered in China, though the number of people who received the Sinovac shot itself has not been disclosed. China has several vaccines in development.

Indonesia received its first shipment of the Sinovac vaccines on Dec. 6 and began distributing the doses around the country while awaiting emergency use authorization. It was cleared for that use based on clinical trial data and after the Indonesian Ulema Council declared the vaccine halal.

Associated Press writer Mauricio Savarese contributed to this report from Sao Paulo.

In this photo released by the Indonesian Presidential Palace, workers unload a container containing experimental coronavirus vaccines made by the Chinese company Sinovac from the cargo bay of a Garuda Indonesia plane at the Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Indonesia, Tuesday, Jan, 12, 2021. Indonesia's Food and Drug Authority has green-lighted emergency use of the COVID-19 vaccine produced by China-based Sinovac Biotech Ltd., with vaccinations of high-risk groups expected to start later this week. (Indonesian Presidential Palace via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

A worker carries medical equipment during a COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Wednesday received the first shot of a Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccine after Indonesia approved it for emergency use and began efforts to vaccine millions of people in the world's fourth most populated country. (AP Photo/Binsar Bakkara) Credit: Binsar Bakkara Credit: Binsar Bakkara

Workers load a box containing COVID-19 vaccines onto a truck for distribution to medical facilities around the province in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Wednesday received the first shot of a Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccine after Indonesia approved it for emergency use and began efforts to vaccine millions of people in the world's fourth most populated country. (AP Photo/Binsar Bakkara) Credit: Binsar Bakkara Credit: Binsar Bakkara

In this image made from a video released by Indonesian Presidential Palace, a Health Ministry official shows a box of COVID-19 vaccine that will be given to President Joko Widodo at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Widodo on Wednesday received the first shot of a Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccine after Indonesia approved it for emergency use and began efforts to vaccine millions of people in the world's fourth most populated country. (Indonesian Presidential Palace via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

In this image made from a video released by Indonesian Presidential Palace, President Joko Widodo receives a shot of COVID-19 vaccine at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Widodo on Wednesday received the first shot of a Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccine after Indonesia approved it for emergency use and began efforts to vaccine millions of people in the world's fourth most populated country. (Indonesian Presidential Palace via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Workers carry boxes containing a COVID-19 vaccine to be distributed to medical facilities around the province in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Wednesday received the first shot of a Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccine after Indonesia approved it for emergency use and began efforts to vaccine millions of people in the world's fourth most populated country. (AP Photo/Binsar Bakkara) Credit: Binsar Bakkara Credit: Binsar Bakkara