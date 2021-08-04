Indonesia surpasses 100,000 deaths amid new virus wave

WHO says hospitals are in need of isolation rooms, oxygen supplies, medical and personal protective equipment, as well as mobile field hospitals and body bags.

Lia Partakusuma, secretary general of the Indonesia Hospital Association, said intensive care beds continue to be in very short supply, especially outside of Java, where she said her association has received many reports of people dying at home.

“It is very rare that patients come and get into the ICU directly,” she said. “Many of them refuse to wait in the emergency unit, maybe they feel uncomfortable, so they decide to go back home.”

In Bogor, south of Jakarta, Pramirtha Sudirman’s infected brother and parents decided to isolate at home because local hospitals were too crowded in early July.

They consulted with a doctor ahead of time and had a plan to rush to the hospital if the symptoms got worse, the 32-year-old said.

“We knew the risk of doing self isolation,” she said.

After seeming to be on the road to recovery, her father suddenly took a turn for the worse and died at home before they could get him to the emergency room. Her mother and brother have since recovered.

“We tried our best. We do not have any regret as we also know that the hospital was full too,” she said.

Indonesia, the world’s fourth most populous country, has recorded more than 3.5 million COVID-19 cases since March 2020. July was its deadliest month since the pandemic began, with more than 30,100 deaths — more than triple the 7,914 reported in June. Its current per capita death rate is one of the worst in the region, second only to Myanmar.

In response, the government has stepped up its vaccination campaign, diverted most of the country’s industrial oxygen production for medical use, built more isolation centers and field hospitals, and has increased supplies of medicine to hospitals.

The situation has eased somewhat in Jakarta, where patients were not being turned away like in the past, said Mahesa Paranadipa, the co-leader of the Risk Mitigation Team of the Indonesian Medical Association.

___

Associated Press writer Niniek Karmini contributed to this report.

In this image from drone video, rows of burial plots are lined up at the Rorotan cemetery, a graveyard built for COVID-19 victims in Jakarta, Indonesia on July 23, 2021. Indonesia surpassed the grim milestone of 100,000 official COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, as the country struggles with its worst pandemic year fueled by the delta variant, with growing concerns that the actual figure could be much higher with people also dying at home. (AP Photo/Andi Jatmiko) Credit: Andi Jatmiko Credit: Andi Jatmiko

Residents pray outside an ambulance carrying coffins of two COVID-19 victims before their burial at the special section of the Pedurenan cemetery in Bekasi, West Java, Indonesia, Friday, July 30, 2021. Indonesia surpassed the grim milestone of 100,000 official COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, as the country struggles with its worst pandemic year fueled by the delta variant, with growing concerns that the actual figure could be much higher with people also dying at home. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim) Credit: Achmad Ibrahim Credit: Achmad Ibrahim

Workers in protective gear carry a coffin of a COVID-19 victim for burial at the special section of the Pedurenan cemetery in Bekasi, West Java, Indonesia, Friday, July 30, 2021. Indonesia surpassed the grim milestone of 100,000 official COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, as the country struggles with its worst pandemic year fueled by the delta variant, with growing concerns that the actual figure could be much higher with people also dying at home. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim) Credit: Achmad Ibrahim Credit: Achmad Ibrahim

In this July 11, 2021, photo, ambulance drivers wait outside a home of a deceased COVID-19 victim to escort the body to a cemetery for burial in Bekasi on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, Indonesia surpassed the grim milestone of 100,000 official COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, as the country struggles with its worst pandemic year fueled by the delta variant, with growing concerns that the actual figure could be much higher with people also dying at home. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim) Credit: Achmad Ibrahim Credit: Achmad Ibrahim

Relatives pray as an ambulance carries away the body of COVID-19 victim in Bekasi on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, July 11, 2021. Indonesia surpassed the grim milestone of 100,000 official COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, as the country struggles with its worst pandemic year fueled by the delta variant, with growing concerns that the actual figure could be much higher with people also dying at home. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim) Credit: Achmad Ibrahim Credit: Achmad Ibrahim

Family members mourn during the burial of their relative at the special section of the Pedurenan cemetery designated to accommodate the surge in deaths during the coronavirus outbreak in Bekasi, West Java, Indonesia, Friday, July 30, 2021. Indonesia surpassed the grim milestone of 100,000 official COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, as the country struggles with its worst pandemic year fueled by the delta variant, with growing concerns that the actual figure could be much higher with people also dying at home. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim) Credit: Achmad Ibrahim Credit: Achmad Ibrahim

Workers in protective gear lower a coffin of a COVID-19 victim for burial at the special section of the Pedurenan cemetery in Bekasi, West Java, Indonesia, Friday, July 30, 2021. Indonesia surpassed the grim milestone of 100,000 official COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, as the country struggles with its worst pandemic year fueled by the delta variant, with growing concerns that the actual figure could be much higher with people also dying at home. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim) Credit: Achmad Ibrahim Credit: Achmad Ibrahim

Family members react during the burial of their relative at the special section of the Pedurenan cemetery designated to accommodate the surge in deaths during the coronavirus outbreak in Bekasi, West Java, Indonesia, Friday, July 30, 2021. Indonesia surpassed the grim milestone of 100,000 official COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, as the country struggles with its worst pandemic year fueled by the delta variant, with growing concerns that the actual figure could be much higher with people also dying at home. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim) Credit: Achmad Ibrahim Credit: Achmad Ibrahim

In this Friday, July 30, 2021, flowers placed on the grave at the special section of the Pedurenan cemetery designated to accommodate the surge in deaths during the coronavirus outbreak in Bekasi, West Java, Indonesia. Indonesia surpassed the grim milestone of 100,000 official COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, as the country struggles with its worst pandemic year fueled by the delta variant, with growing concerns that the actual figure could be much higher with people also dying at home. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim) Credit: Achmad Ibrahim Credit: Achmad Ibrahim

An ambulance carrying the body of a COVID-19 victim drives past a sign that reads "COVID-19 Red Zone," on its way to a cemetery for burial in Bekasi on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, July 11, 2021. Indonesia surpassed the grim milestone of 100,000 official COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, as the country struggles with its worst pandemic year fueled by the delta variant, with growing concerns that the actual figure could be much higher with people also dying at home. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim) Credit: Achmad Ibrahim Credit: Achmad Ibrahim