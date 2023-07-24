Indonesian ferry capsizes off Sulawesi island, at least 15 people dead and another 19 missing

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian authorities say an overcrowded ferry sank off of Sulawesi Island, leaving at least 15 people dead and another 19 missing.

Muhammad Arafah, who heads the local search and rescue agency, said Monday the ferry capsized off the coast.

It was not immediately clear how many people were on board.

Indonesia is an archipelago with more than 17,000 islands, and ferries are a common form of transportation. With lax safety standards and problems with overcrowding, accidents occur frequently.