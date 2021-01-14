Indonesian health workers receive COVID-19 vaccination

Hospital Director Lies Dina Liastuti said a total of 6,000 will be vaccinated at a rate of 275 a day.

Indonesia’s Food and Drug Authority green-lighted emergency use authorization of the vaccine produced by China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd., after the country's highest Islamic body last week said the shot is fit for consumption by Muslims. Indonesia is the world's most populous Muslim nation.

The Health Ministry expects it will take 15 months for Indonesia to complete the vaccination program, through March 2022.

The rollout comes as Indonesia registered the daily record in COVID-19 infections and fatalities on Wednesday, with 11,278 cases and 306 deaths in the last 24 hours. The country has recorded more than 858,000 infections and over 24,900 deaths in total.

Some scientists warn that not enough data has been published about the effectiveness or safety of the Sinovac vaccine — and there is uncertainty over just how protective it is. It has yet to be tested in tens of thousands of people in the kind of rigorous study considered necessary before being licensed for wide use.

Researchers in Brazil last week had pegged the vaccine as 78% effective at protecting against symptomatic illness — but this week, after a closer look at mild cases, they announced data showing overall, effectiveness is just over 50%.

A health worker shows a box of COVID-19 vaccine before giving an inoculation to a government official in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. Indonesia started vaccinating health workers and public servants against COVID-19 on Thursday, a day after President Joko Widodo received the first shot of China's Sinovac Biotech vaccine. The Health Ministry is planning to vaccinate more than 1.3 millions health workers and 17.4 millions public officers in the first stage in the world's fourth most populated country. (AP Photo/Binsar Bakkara) Credit: Binsar Bakkara Credit: Binsar Bakkara

A health worker receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a public health facility in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. Indonesia started vaccinating health workers and public servants for COVID-19 on Thursday, a day after President Joko Widodo received the first shot of China's Sinovac Biotech vaccine. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana) Credit: Tatan Syuflana Credit: Tatan Syuflana

A health worker receives a shot of COVID-19 vaccine at a hospital in Bali, Indonesia on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. Indonesia started vaccinating health workers and public servants against COVID-19 on Thursday, a day after President Joko Widodo received the first shot of China's Sinovac Biotech vaccine. The Health Ministry is planning to vaccinate more than 1.3 millions health workers and 17.4 millions public officers in the first stage in the world's fourth most populated country. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati) Credit: Firdia Lisnawati Credit: Firdia Lisnawati