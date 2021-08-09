Indonesian volcano churns out fresh clouds of ash, lava

The mountain spewed at least three new pyroclastic flows on Monday, Humaida said.

Mount Merapi is the most volatile of more than 120 active volcanoes in Indonesia, and Humaida said it's one of the most active worldwide. She said it’s common for eruptions to last several days.

The Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Center did not raise Merapi’s alert status this week. It has been at the second-highest of four levels since the mountain began erupting last November.

Indonesia, an archipelago of 270 million people, is prone to earthquakes and volcanic activity because it sits along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” a horseshoe-shaped series of seismic fault lines around the ocean.