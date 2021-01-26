Indonesia's confirmed coronavirus cases exceed 1 million

Other provinces across the country’s most densely populated island of Java, such as West Java, East Java and Yogyakarta, have also been seeing high bed occupancy rates, up to 95%, in the past few weeks. Even in Jakarta’s neighboring province of Banten, the occupancy rates reached 100% last week.

Health Ministry data showed hospital capacity nationwide was at about 70%.

Abdul Kadir, the director general of health services at the ministry, called the situation “dire.”

The government has issued a circular urging private hospital owners across the country to allocate up to 40% of beds for COVID-19 patients, Kadir said.

Health experts have warned that adding hospital beds is merely a quick fix that will eventually falter if the number of daily cases continues to rise.

Health policy expert Masdalina Pane from the Indonesian Epidemiologists Association said the government should instead amplify testing and tracing efforts as well as reinforcing health protocols and ensuring public compliance.

She said high positivity rates are a sign of insufficient testing and wide transmission of the virus, and efforts to force asymptomatic people to quarantine at home would help slow the spread of the virus.

The number of coronavirus-related cases and deaths has been rising dramatically since early December, prompting seven regional governments on the islands of Java and Bali to reimpose restrictions on public activity.

The virus has killed more than 11,000 people in Indonesia since Dec. 1, representing 40% of the total number of casualties since the outbreak started in early March.

A woman walks past a coronavirus-themed mural honoring health workers in Tangerang, Indonesia, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Indonesia has reported more cases of the virus than any other countries in Southeast Asia. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana) Credit: Tatan Syuflana Credit: Tatan Syuflana

Nurse Novita Sirait, right, gives a shot of the COVID-19 vaccine to a colleague at a community health center in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. The world's fourth most populous country has started giving COVID-19 vaccine to health workers this month as its first stage of a plan to vaccinate two-thirds of its population of about 270 million people. (AP Photo/Binsar Bakkara) Credit: Binsar Bakkara Credit: Binsar Bakkara