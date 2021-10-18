dayton-daily-news logo
Industrial production falls 1.3% as effects from Ida linger

By MATT OTT, Associated Press
13 minutes ago
U.S. industrial production fell 1.3% in September, much more than expected as the lingering effects of Hurricane Ida continue to stymie activity

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — U.S. industrial production fell 1.3% in September, much more than expected as the lingering effects of Hurricane Ida continue to stymie activity.

The Federal Reserve reported Monday that nearly half, or 0.6% of the overall decline in total industrial production was attributable to the hurricane. The Fed revised August's reading down from a 0.4% gain to a 0.1% decline.

Industrial production covers manufacturing, utilities and mining. The government said manufacturing output fell 0.7%, dragged down by a 7.2% decline in motor vehicles and parts as shortages of semiconductors continued to thwart the industry. Outside of the auto industry, factory output declined 0.3% the government said.

Utilities output dropped 3.6% while mining production fell 2.3%.

Capacity utilization for the entire industrial sector fell 1% in September to 75.2%, about 4.4% below its average.

