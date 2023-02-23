IndyCar to use sustainable tires made from desert shrub

Bridgestone Americas said Thursday it has used the offseason to incorporate more sustainable and bio-circular materials into its tires this season. That made it possible for Firestone to provide tires with rubber derived from the guayule desert shrub at all five street circuits of the 17-race IndyCar season.

The tires will make their season debut in next week's opener on the downtown streets of St. Petersburg. The tires were tried twice last season — during the pit-stop challenge at the Indianapolis 500 and the street race at Nashville.