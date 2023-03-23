Informant didn't spy on Proud Boys defense, prosecutors say

It’s the latest twist in the trial, which is one of the most serious to emerge from the Jan. 6 attack that halted Congress' certification of President Joe Biden’s victory, sent lawmakers running and left dozens of police officers injured.

Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio, Rehl and three other Proud Boys — Joseph Biggs, Ethan Nordean and Dominic Pezzola — are charged with seditious conspiracy for what prosecutors allege was a plot to block the transfer of presidential power from Donald Trump to Biden after the 2020 election.

Tarrio, a Miami resident, served as national chairman for the far-right extremist group, whose members describe it as a politically incorrect men's club for "Western chauvinists." He and the other Proud Boys could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted of seditious conspiracy.

Prosecutors said the FBI was “generally aware” that the informant was "active in assisting defendants charged with crimes related to the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol and their families, including by assisting in fundraising efforts and protesting against their conditions of confinement,” prosecutors wrote.

But investigators “intentionally chose to never ask” the informant about the person's relationship with Tarrio or any other defendants or lawyers involved in the case, they said.

"That certain defendants or defense counsel chose to communicate with the (confidential human source) about matters related to this prosecution is a decision made by them. However, the government in no way orchestrated such alleged voluntary interactions," prosecutors wrote.

Defense lawyers didn’t name the informant in their court filing, but said it is somebody who served as an informant for the government from April 2021 through at least January 2023.

It’s not the first time the government’s use of informants has become an issue in the case. Defense attorneys have repeatedly pushed to get more information about informants in the far-right extremist group as they try to undermine the notion that the group had a plan to attack the Capital on Jan. 6.

FBI Agent Nicole Miller testified last week that she was aware of two informants in the Proud Boys, including one who marched on the Capital on Jan. 6.

Law enforcement routinely uses informants in criminal investigations, but their methods and identities can be closely guarded secrets. Federal authorities haven’t publicly released much information about their use of informants in investigating the Proud Boys’ role in a mob’s attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Nordean, of Auburn, Washington, was a Proud Boys chapter leader. Biggs, of Ormond Beach, Florida, was a self-described Proud Boys organizer. Rehl was president of the Proud Boys chapter in Philadelphia. Pezzola was a Proud Boys member from Rochester, New York.