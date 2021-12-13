Injury-hit UConn down to No. 7, lowest Top 25 spot since '07

Despite their loss to Georgia Tech, the Huskies kept alive their incredible streak of not losing consecutive games dating to 1993 by rallying to beat UCLA over the weekend. Georgia Tech returned to the poll at No. 18 after its 57-44 win over UConn.

Tennessee was tied with UConn at No. 7. Maryland and Indiana rounded out the top 10.

WELCOME BACK

No. 25 North Carolina (9-0) entered the poll this week for the first time since the preseason poll in 2015. The Tar Heels are one of 10 unbeaten teams left in women's college basketball. They have been blowing past many of their opponents, although they haven't faced a Top 25 team yet. Coach Courtney Banghart's team first chance at a ranked opponent comes on Jan. 6 against N.C. State.

“When I took this job I knew this was a program that could be nationally prominent consistently," Banghart said. "As we're in pursuit of winning a national championship this is a step in the right direction.”

The Tar Heels bumped Colorado out of the poll one week after the Buffaloes entered the rankings. North Carolina edged Colorado and Oklahoma by one point to secure the final spot in the Top 25 this week. Oregon State also fell out.

GAME OF THE WEEK

Stanford at Tennessee, Saturday. The Cardinal will fly across the country to face the rival Lady Vols in a top 10 showdown. Stanford, which will also play at South Carolina three days later, has already played four games against ranked teams.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Caption Georgia Tech coach Nell Fortner celebrates with nine-year-old Breden Garcia after Georgia Tech defeated Connecticut in an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Caption Georgia Tech coach Nell Fortner celebrates with nine-year-old Breden Garcia after Georgia Tech defeated Connecticut in an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore