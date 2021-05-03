Insider Q&A: Ex-biodefense chief on stopping the next COVID

Q: How how does your work with the non-profit Rockefeller Foundation fit into this?

A: What I’m really focused on is that trigger that could have stopped this pandemic: The apolitical, democratic, federated approach, whatever you want to call it — to sharing the early warning signs. There’s so much that governments can do around the world. There’s so much that companies can do around the world. There’s so much NGOs and individuals can do if they just know something bad is about to happen.

Q: Is the problem that no one is tracking this data?

This is not for a lack of information or data. There is lots of data being generated. But we need to have smarter data that we can understand. We need to be able to aggregate all that information in a trusted source that’s not beholden to politics or money.

Q: What is the foundation doing to change this?

By building the Pandemic Prevention Institute, we are addressing the need to bring together all the various disparate data sources from around the world -- so we know who’s been infected and what the consequence is. Our vision is that by bringing that together into one central hub, we can create this report for government stakeholders, policymakers, health advisers and individuals. That type of data could be used to trigger actions that will prevent a small outbreak from becoming a larger outbreak, from becoming a pandemic.