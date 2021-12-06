Insider Q&A: Explaining the fast growth of stablecoins

A. Venmo only works if other people use Venmo. A Venmo payment may not converse with a Visa payment or may not converse with a WhatsApp payment and so on. That’s where the email analogy goes a long way: How useful would Gmail be if a Gmail user couldn’t email a user or Hotmail or Yahoo and so on? What if you could upload your dollar to the internet, the same way that you once upon a time uploaded your CDs? That’s exactly what we have done with the U.S. dollar in creating USDC, Circle’s digital currency. It’s to take the dollar, the trust in the dollar, the buyers' and spenders’ security around how the dollar is a currency of choice around the world and then empowered it with the power of the internet. USDC is a $35 billion digital currency and growing. It has cumulatively powered $1.5 trillion worth of transactions.

Q. What kinds of transactions are these?

A. Visa has enabled USDC across 70 million merchants on the Visa network as a settlement option. Companies like MoneyGram recently announced a partnership with USDC to enable remittances using USDC that have a cash-in-cash-out point at MoneyGram locations around the world. So you’re starting to see this bridge between digital payments and real world payments.

Q. What are the other ways in which stablecoins can be used for payments?

A. You could program a micro payment and send a very small amount of money to someone. For example, as a journalist, wouldn’t you like to get a penny for every “like” of an article that you post? With today’s traditional payment standards, the penny for every “like” is not possible because to send a penny would cost more than the sum of money that would be sent. If, however, you could receive a streaming payment or an accrued payment, or a payment that is contractually obligated to you in software, and it costs no more to send $1, or a billion dollars, all of a sudden you’re unlocking quite a lot of economic activity.

Q. How are you addressing the increasing regulatory focus on cryptocurrencies in Washington?

A. Our company is comprehensively licensed across the U.S., comparable to major payments companies that we compete with. What we have also signaled is the intention of becoming a digital commercial bank ahead of the President’s Working Group on Financial Markets issuing its recommendation that stable coin issuers should, in fact, be banks. So we’re in broad agreement on the direction of these innovations.