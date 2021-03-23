Intel announces Arizona expansion as chipmaker seeks footing

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey called Intel's growth plan the largest private-sector investment in state history and a victory for U.S. manufacturing.

“Let's bring semiconductor manufacturing back to the United States,” Ducey said. “And while we’re at it, let's bring it back to Arizona.”

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is also planning a large factory in North Phoenix.

Intel has a history of making splashy announcements that don't immediately pan out. A decade ago, the company announced plans to build a new multibillion-dollar factory in Chandler while President Barack Obama visited Intel's plant in Hillsboro, Oregon. That facility, known as Fab 42, was put on ice for years, was announced again alongside President Donald Trump in 2017 and finally opened late last year.

The company, which earned nearly $21 billion last year on revenue of $78 billion, is eligible for up to $90 million in state tax credits if it fulfils the job and investment commitments it made Tuesday, said Sandra Watson, head of the Arizona Commerce Authority, the state's economic development agency. State lawmakers on Monday rushed through legislation to more than double the funding available for the program, which Ducey signed into law hours before Intel's announcement.

Intel began operations in Arizona in 1980, when it established its facility in West Chandler. It later expanded to a second campus several miles away in the sprawling suburb’s Ocotillo region.