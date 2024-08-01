Intel to lay off more than 15% of its workforce as it cuts costs to try to turn its business around

Intel reported a loss for its second quarter along with a small revenue decline, and it forecast third-quarter revenues below Wall Street's expectations.

The company posted a loss of $1.6 billion, or 38 cents per share, in the April-June period. That's down from a profit of $1.5 billion, or 35 cents per share, a year earlier. Adjusted earnings excluding special items were 2 cents per share.

Revenue slid 1% to $12.8 billion from $12.9 billion.

Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 10 cents per share on revenue of $12.9 billion, according to a poll by FactSet.

“Intel’s announcement of a significant cost-cutting plan including layoffs may bolster its near-term financials, but this move alone is insufficient to redefine its position in the evolving chip market," said eMarketer analyst Jacob Bourne. “The company faces a critical juncture as it leverages U.S. investment in domestic manufacturing and the surging global demand for AI chips to establish itself in chip fabrication.”

Intel had 124,800 employees as of the end of 2023 according to a regulatory filing. According to a memo to the staff of Intel, CEO Pat Gelsinger said they would be roughly reducing headcount by 15,000.

