Intel unveils $88B chipmaking expansion plan for Europe

Intel says it's also in talks with Italy “to enable a state-of-the-art back-end manufacturing facility" that would involve potential investment of up to 4.5 billion euros and create thousands of direct and indirect jobs.

There are also plans for a research and development hub and a design center in France, expanded lab space in Poland and an advanced computing lab in Spain.

"Why are we doing this? Because the world has an insatiable demand for semiconductors, or chips," Gelsinger said in a webcast.

In the same webcast, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hailed the announcement as the first major achievement under the EU Chips Act.

“I'm sure it will pave the way for more companies to follow suit," said von der Leyen, who wants the EU to double its share of global chip production to 20% by 2030.