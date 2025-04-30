Barcelona pulls level 2-2 with Inter at halftime of Champions League semifinal

Dumfries doubled the advantage for Inter when he scored from close range with a bicycle kick in the 21st.

Lamine Yamal sparked Barcelona into action in the 24th when he dribbled past two defenders and sliced a shot in off the far post.

Yamal went close to an equalizer moments later after gliding down the endline and firing a shot with just a sliver off an angle off the crossbar.

Ferran Torres rammed in a headed pass by Raphinha to equalize for Barcelona in the 38th.

Barcelona lost key defender Jules Koundé to an apparent leg issue late in the first half. He was replaced by Eric García.

The second leg will be next week in Milan. The winner will face either Paris Saint-Germain or Arsenal in Munich on May 31. PSG beat Arsenal 1-0 in London on Tuesday in their first match.

