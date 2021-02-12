Interior postpones March oil leases onshore and offshore

The legal director of a nonprofit environmental group said the Gulf sale postponement is a great step toward ending offshore drilling.

“Canceling this huge offshore Gulf oil auction helps protect our climate and life on Earth," said Kristen Monsell of the Center for Biological Diversity. “President Biden understands the urgent need to keep this oil in the ground.”

Republican lawmakers have said the oil and gas moratorium will harm the economies of Western states without putting a dent in climate change.

