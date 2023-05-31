BreakingNews
May restaurant news: 13 coming soon, 9 making moves, 7 opened, 6 closed
International Atomic Energy Agency report seen by AP says Iran resolves 2 inquiries by inspectors

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By STEPHANIE LIECHTENSTEIN, Associated Press
8 minutes ago
Iran has resolved two outstanding inquiries of the International Atomic Energy Agency

VIENNA (AP) — Iran has resolved two outstanding inquiries of the International Atomic Energy Agency, a report seen Wednesday by The Associated Press said.

The confidential quarterly report by the Vienna-based IAEA said inspectors no longer had questions on uranium particles found to be enriched to 83.7% at its underground Fordo facility.

The report said investigators also have closed off their investigation of traces of man-made uranium found at Marivan, near the city of Abadeh, some 525 kilometers (325 miles) southeast of Tehran. Analysts had repeatedly linked Marivan to Iran’s secret military nuclear program and accused Iran of conducting high-explosives tests there in the early 2000s.

Iran on Tuesday had said international inspectors closed off the two lines of inquiry over its nuclear program.

The report comes as tensions between Iran and the West have escalated over its nuclear program. Tehran also has faced mass protests recently and anger from the West over it arming Russia with bomb-carrying drones now targeting Ukraine.

___

Associated Press writer Jon Gambrell in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, contributed to this report.

