International Criminal Court marks 20th anniversary

And that justice does not come cheap. The court’s budget for 2022 is nearly 155 million euros ($161 million), and it has spent more than 2.2 billion euros ($2.3 billion) over its two-decade life.

A total of 123 countries are members of the court and accept its jurisdiction, but global powers the United States, Russia and China do not. That means that if Prosecutor Karim Khan's investigations in Ukraine lead to charges against Russian suspects, Moscow is not likely to willingly make them available for trial in The Hague.

Friday's anniversary should be a moment to "reflect and to try to refresh the process of international justice,” Khan said.

“If we work in a collective manner, I am confident that international justice can accelerate and advance and have the required impact," he added.

In a statement marking the anniversary, the European Union highlighted the ICC's achievements and called on nations that have not yet joined to do so.

“Its landmark decisions have contributed to the fight against impunity and the development of international criminal jurisprudence, for example on sexual and gender-based crimes, the recruitment and use of children in armed conflicts and the destruction of cultural property,” the EU said.

Crane conceded that the court, which only takes on cases when local authorities cannot or will not act, “has stumbled from time to time causing a mixed reputation of viability.”

Despite that, “the ICC is a worthy international effort that must be supported. Frankly, we cannot let it fail," he said. "What the ICC does with its work in Ukraine is a make or break moment.”

