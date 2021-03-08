Int'l court judges award $30M to Congolese warlord's victims

Bosco Ntaganda, known as "The Terminator," was convicted in 2019 on 18 counts of crimes against humanity and war crimes and sentenced to 30 years' imprisonment for his role in atrocities during a bloody ethnic conflict in a mineral-rich region of Congo in 2002-2003. He has appealed his convictions and sentence.

Those eligible for reparations include direct and indirect victims of “crimes against child soldiers, of rape and sexual slavery, and children born out of rape and sexual slavery,” the court said in a statement.