'Invisible Child' is among winners of Lukas book prizes

On Wednesday, “Invisible Child: Poverty, Survival & Hope in an American City” was named the winner of the $10,000 Lukas Book Prize for an outstanding nonfiction work of “American political or social concern.” Rogoyska’s “Surviving Katyń: Stalin’s Polish Massacre and the Search for Truth” won the $10,000 Mark Lynton History Prize for combining “intellectual distinction with felicity of expression.”

Two authors received $25,000 each as winners of the Lukas Work-In-Progress Award: Roxanna Asgarian for “We Were Once a Family: The Hart Murder-Suicide and the System Failing Our Kids” and May Jeong for “The Life: Sex, Work, and Love in America.”