IOC says Peng Shuai has told Olympic officials she is safe

Peng, who played for China at three Olympics from 2008 to 2016, made a sexual assault allegation on social media three weeks ago against a former member of the Communist Party’s ruling Standing Committee, Zhang Gaoli.

The post was removed within minutes and the former top-ranked doubles player went missing from public view. She did not respond publicly to calls for information to show she was safe.

The International Olympic Committee has been criticized for being relatively silent in public as concern for Peng grew in the past week. It has pursued a “quiet diplomacy” policy with the 2022 Olympics host nation. The Beijing Winter Games open on Feb. 4.

Bach has now invited Peng to join him at a dinner when he arrives in Beijing in January “which she gladly accepted,” the IOC said. Terho and Li were also invited.

“I was relieved to see that Peng Shuai was doing fine, which was our main concern,” Terho said in the IOC statement. The hockey player from Finland represents athletes on the IOC executive board.

“She appeared to be relaxed,” Terho said. “I offered her our support and to stay in touch at any time of her convenience, which she obviously appreciated.”

