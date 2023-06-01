Iowa judge orders continued probation for teen sex trafficking victim who killed her alleged abuser

Lewis acknowledged in court that she violated the terms of her agreement when she cut her GPS monitor and walked out of the Fresh Start Women's Center without permission in November. She was arrested days later and has been held at the Polk County jail since then.

Lewis wrote a letter to Porter, dated April 5, that described a “success plan” for probation, according to court documents.

“The team I have now is my biggest support, and I need to stop fighting them,” Lewis said in a statement to the judge Wednesday. “I refuse to fail and I refuse to let the system fail me. I’ve developed a plan and an option so I will succeed this time.”

At Wednesday’s hearing, defense witnesses described the importance of trauma-informed care for child sex trafficking victims and the research showing a high propensity to run away among this population.

The type of court-ordered placement can determine “the entire future of this young person,” said Yasmin Vafa, executive director of Rights4Girls, who testified virtually. “Being in a placement that is a prison-like atmosphere, it can greatly exacerbate that trauma.”

Her attorneys were visibly emotional, calling themselves her family, as Porter questioned the teenager's ability to commit to the rehabilitation plan and address criminal tendencies.

Matthew Sheeley, one of Lewis' attorneys, said they were disappointed that she was formally convicted on Wednesday but ultimately relieved by the continuation of her probation.

Lewis will remain in jail until the Department of Corrections determines an appropriate facility.

The Associated Press does not typically name victims of sexual assault, but Lewis agreed to have her name used previously in stories about her case.

A similar case in Wisconsin made it's way to that state's Supreme Court, which ruled that a woman accused of killing a man who was sexually assaulting her could use the fact that she was sex trafficked as a defense in her criminal case. That case is ongoing.