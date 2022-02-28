Iowa jumps to 12 in women's AP Top 25; top five unchanged

The Hawkeyes' ranking was their best since early in the season when the team started in the top 10 before falling all the way to 25. They shared the regular-season conference with No. 13 Ohio State. The Buckeyes will be the top seed in the conference tournament.

Oregon, which was tied for No. 25 last week, fell out of the poll.

FALLING GATORS

Florida dropped eight spots this week to No. 23 after losing to Vanderbilt and Missouri. The Gators have lost three in a row and finished the regular season tied for fourth in the SEC.

CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY

The ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12 and SEC will all crown their tournament champions this weekend. Those four conferences should combine to have dozens of teams in the NCAA field announced March 13.

__

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Caption Iowa forward Monika Czinano, left, celebrates with teammate Caitlin Clark after an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 104-80. The victory gave Iowa a share of the Big Ten Conference championship. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Credit: Charlie Neibergall Credit: Charlie Neibergall Caption Iowa forward Monika Czinano, left, celebrates with teammate Caitlin Clark after an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 104-80. The victory gave Iowa a share of the Big Ten Conference championship. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Credit: Charlie Neibergall Credit: Charlie Neibergall