Iowa man arrested after hundreds of pigs die from neglect

By Dec. 30, a consultant found that 800 of the pigs had died and that the animals didn’t have ready access to water and some didn’t have access to food. The consultant also found temperatures inside the barns was found to be under 50 degrees Fahrenheit (10 degrees Celsius), when freshly weened hogs need temperatures around 80 to 95 degrees Fahrenheit to survive, court records state.

Authorities removed the remaining pigs from the farm to another facility, 51 pigs perished during the move and another 60 died in the following days, records state. The hogs died of malnutrition and dehydration, a state veterinarian determined.