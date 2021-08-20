Iowa man charged in Capitol riot may be returned to jail

Video of the Jan. 6 insurrection shows Jensen wearing a T-shirt bearing the letter “Q,” a symbol of the QAnon conspiracy theory, when he joined a mob that approached Capitol police officer Eugene Goodman inside the building and followed the officer up two flights of stairs.

In releasing Jensen, U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly said he didn't put too much weight on Jensen's claims. He also told Jensen that if he accessed the internet, he could be returned to jail.

Court documents say that when the officer found him this month, Jensen was using an iPhone that he said he got from his wife two weeks earlier, even though his wife had promised to help him comply with the judge's directions. He admitted to watching additional content promoting conspiracies about the 2020 presidential election.

“Contrary to what Jensen claimed at his bond hearing, he is still very much bought into QAnon’s `pack of lies,'” Phillips wrote.

Jensen, 41, faces charges including civil disorder and assaulting, resisting or impeding a law enforcement officer.