Iowa race track cuts ties with announcer after racist rant

The announcer’s comments were broadcast on FloRacing, which provides livestreams of racing events.

In video posted Thursday on Twitter, the announcer told the crowd he wanted to make "a social service announcement" before the national anthem. He condemned those who "won't stand for our flag" or who "take a knee" during the anthem.

“I’ve got four words for you: Find a different country if you won’t do it,” he said. “Get the hell out of dodge.”

Cheers in the crowd can be heard at that point. The announcer added that he was outraged that the NFL is considering playing the Black national anthem before games this season "for those folks, I guess the darker toned skin color, I'll just say, Blacks."

“They want a different national anthem and the NFL is thinking about doing it,” he said. “I just say shut the TVs off and let them play in front of nobody.”