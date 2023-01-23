dayton-daily-news logo
X

Iowa school shooting hurts 3; police say 2 in custody

Nation & World
11 minutes ago
Three people were injured in a shooting at a Des Moines school on the edge of the city’s downtown

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Three people were injured Monday in a shooting at a Des Moines school on the edge of the city's downtown.

A student and a teacher were taken to hospitals in critical condition, and another person was in stable condition, Des Moines police Sgt. Paul Parizek said.

The shooting was at an educational program called Starts Right Here that is affiliated with the Des Moines school district. The program, which helps at-risk youth, was founded by Will Holmes, a rapper whose stage name is Will Keeps.

Emergency crews were called to the business park just before 1 p.m. Police said two people were taken into custody.

In Other News
1
Prosecutor: Tyre Nichols' family sees video of his arrest
2
US proposes once-a-year COVID shots for most Americans
3
Four Oath Keepers convicted of Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy
4
Death toll from LA-area dance hall massacre climbs to 11
5
US: Ex-FBI counterintelligence agent aided Russian oligarch
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top