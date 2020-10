Iowa State hands No. 18 Oklahoma second straight loss, 37-30

Kene Nwangwu returned the ensuing kickoff 85 yards, setting up Purdy's short touchdown run that tied it.

Rattler had played a strong game, committing no turnovers before Young stepped in front of his pass to Charleston Rambo to secure one of Campbell's biggest wins in in Ames.

“We were one play short,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said. "Obviously, our back is against the wall as a football team. We know that, we accept that. Our guys are hurt.

“Most of our guys haven’t experienced a start to the season like this. It’s still about how you respond. I believe I know how this group will. Despite the sickening feeling in my stomach right now and how disappointed we are, we know there are the makings of a good football team in there right now. I’ll continue to ride with this team. There are a lot of guys who are down, but they aren’t out of the fight.”

THE TAKEAWAY

Oklahoma: Defense is still a problem. A week after failing to protect a 21-point, third-quarter lead against Kansas State, the Sooners were gashed by the Cyclones. A prime example came in Saturday's third quarter. After a defensive holding penalty extended an Iowa State drive, Oklahoma gave up a 65-yard touchdown pass and the Cyclones owned a 23-20 lead.

Iowa State: Purdy completed 12 of 24 passes for 254 yards and the defense came up big when it had to.

STREAK ENDED

Sophomore kicker Gabe Brkic's school-record streak of 18 consecutive field goals ended just before halftime when his 54-yard try sailed wide right as time expired. Brkic was the only FBS kicker to make all his field goals and point-after attempts in 2019, going 17 for 17 and 52 for 52. He made a 51-yarder early in the fourth quarter to even the score at 23.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Sooners began the season as a playoff contender and were No. 3 before losing to Kansas State. They likely will fall out of the Top 25.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma faces Texas at Dallas on Saturday.

Iowa State hosts Texas Tech on Saturday.

