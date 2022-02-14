Hamburger icon
Iowa State hits women's AP Top 25 milestone; Gamecocks No. 1

Iowa State guard Emily Ryan (11) shoots over Kansas State center Ayoka Lee (50) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa State won 70-55. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Credit: Charlie Neibergall

Nation & World
By DOUG FEINBERG, Associated Press
37 minutes ago
Iowa State has climbed to No. 6 in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll

Iowa State has reached its best ranking in 20 years in The Associated Press women's basketball poll while South Carolina remained the unanimous choice at No. 1.

Iowa State (21-3) moved up three spots to sixth on Monday — it’s highest mark since the 2002 season — and has a huge week ahead with games against No. 14 Texas and No. 15 Oklahoma. The Cyclones, who were sixth on Jan. 7, 2002, hold a one-game lead over Oklahoma and Baylor in the Big 12 standings. Iowa State has only won the conference's regular season crown once, in 2000.

The Gamecocks received all 30 votes from a national media panel after beating Kentucky and Georgia on the road last week. Stanford, Louisville, N.C. State and Indiana round out the top five.

No. 7 Baylor and No. 8 Arizona follow Iowa State while Michigan fell from fourth to ninth after losing at Michigan State and Northwestern. UConn dropped two spots to No. 10.

Virginia Tech is back in the Top 25 at No. 23 after beating then-No. 11 Georgia Tech and former No. 23 North Carolina last week.

CONFERENCE RANKINGS

Louisville and N.C. State are two of six Atlantic Coast Conference teams ranked this week. The SEC and Big Ten each have five teams in the poll. The Big 12 has four and the Pac-12 two among Power Five conferences.

SNAPPED

UConn's nine-year undefeated run of conference wins ended against Villanova last week; the Huskies hadn't lost a regular season or postseason conference game in either the Big East or American Athletic Conference since 2013, when they fell to Notre Dame. UConn rebounded with wins over DePaul and Marquette and still has not had back-to-back losses since 1993.

GAME OF THE WEEK

No. 12 Tennessee at No. 1 South Carolina, Sunday. The top two teams in the SEC will square off with the Gamecocks hoping to put some space between themselves and the rest of the conference. ESPN will be on hand for the third-ever “College GameDay” at a women's basketball game.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Iowa State forward Morgan Kane shoots over Kansas State center Ayoka Lee, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Credit: Charlie Neibergall

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley yells to her players on the court during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Georgia Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

North Carolina State guard Kai Crutchfield (3) and forward Kayla Jones (25) react during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Duke in Durham, N.C., Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Credit: Gerry Broome

Louisville head coach Jeff Walz sends a play in to his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Notre Dame in Louisville, Ky., Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Credit: Timothy D. Easley

Kansas State guard Brylee Glenn (5) drives to the basket past Iowa State guard Emily Ryan, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa State won 70-55. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Credit: Charlie Neibergall

Iowa State head coach Bill Fennelly walks off the court at the end of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas State, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa State won 70-55. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Credit: Charlie Neibergall

