Iowa's Caitlin Clark matches March Madness 3-point record with 9 in Elite Eight game against LSU

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark tied a women’s NCAA Tournament record hitting by nine 3-pointers, many from well beyond the arc, in Iowa’s Elite Eight win over LSU

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
Updated 40 minutes ago
X

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Iowa's Caitlin Clark tied a women's NCAA Tournament record Monday night by hitting nine 3-pointers, many from well beyond the arc, in Iowa's 94-87 win over LSU in the Elite Eight.

Clark made her ninth 3 midway through the fourth quarter, tying the mark set by Purdue's Courtney Moses in 2012 and later matched by UConn's Kia Nurse in 2017.

The Iowa star quickly broke a tie with UConn's Diana Taurasi for career 3-pointers in March Madness with her first one.

When she hit her seventh 3, Clark passed Oklahoma's Taylor Robertson for the most in a career among NCAA Division I players. Clark's ninth gave her 540.

The senior finished with 41 points, 12 assists and seven rebounds. She hit 13 of her 29 shots, was 9 of 20 from behind the arc and was named the region's most outstanding player.

___

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-womens-bracket/ and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Caitlin Clark leads Iowa back to Final Four, scoring 41 points in 94-87...
2
Houston's Blanco throws the first no-hitter in the majors this season...
3
Steer hits grand slam in 10th, Cincinnati Reds beat Philadelphia 6-3...
4
Gaza medical officials say Israeli strike kills 4 foreign aid workers...
5
Division I scoring leader Caitlin Clark of Iowa goes to Final Four with...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top