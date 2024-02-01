Iowa's Caitlin Clark moves into 2nd on the career scoring list for NCAA women’s basketball

Kelsey Plum, who starred at Washington from 2013-17, tops the women's scoring list with 3,527 points. The men's leader is LSU’s Pete Maravich, who finished his career with 3,667 points.

By passing Mitchell, Clark became the career scoring leader for the Big Ten Conference.

Clark's visit to Northwestern attracted a sellout crowd to Welsh-Ryan Arena, with most of the fans clad in Iowa colors. The senior guard received a loud ovation when she was introduced with the starting lineup.

