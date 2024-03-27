Iowa's Patrick McCaffery, son of coach, enters transfer portal to explore options for his final year

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa's Patrick McCaffery, son of Hawkeyes coach Fran McCaffery, has entered the transfer portal, the school confirmed Wednesday.

Patrick McCaffery has one year of eligibility remaining after starting 60 of 123 games. He was a starter for the first half of the 2023-24 season, averaged 8.9 points per game and scored a team-high 19 in the Hawkeyes' loss at Utah in the NIT on Sunday.

The 6-foot-9, 212-pound forward had thyroid cancer when he was 13 and, after having two surgeries, was declared cancer-free three months after his diagnosis. He missed six games last season to address anxiety symptoms that caused him to lack sleep, appetite and energy.

McCaffery, who took 2019-20 as a redshirt season, spent his first three years in the program with his older brother, Connor. Fran McCaffery, 64, said last month that he has no plans to retire.

