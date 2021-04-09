Iran, 5 powers take stock of drive to revive nuclear deal

In 2018, then-President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. unilaterally out of the accord, opting for what he called a maximum-pressure campaign involving restored and additional American sanctions.

Since then, Iran has been steadily violating restrictions in the deal, like the amount of enriched uranium that it can stockpile and the purity to which it can be enriched. Tehran’s moves have been calculated to pressure the other nations in the deal to do more to offset crippling U.S. sanctions reimposed under Trump.

U.S. President Joe Biden, who was vice president under Barack Obama when the original deal was negotiated, has said he wants to bring the U.S. back into the JCPOA but that Iran must reverse its violations.

Iran argues that the U.S. violated the deal first with its withdrawal, so Washington has to take the first step by lifting sanctions.

Snow falls as a police officer stands in front of the Grand Hotel Wien where closed-door nuclear talks with Iran take place in Vienna, Austria, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Foreign ministry officials from the countries still in the accord, the so-called Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, are meeting in Vienna to push forward efforts to bring the United States back into the 2015 deal on Iran's nuclear program. (AP Photo/Florian Schroetter) Credit: Florian Schroetter Credit: Florian Schroetter