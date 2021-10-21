Iran awards scientific prize to 2 US-based physicists

Three other scientists, Lebanon's Mohamed H. Sayegh, Pakistan's Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary and Morocco's Yahya Tayalati also won awards.

Each of the five won $500,000. They were selected from more than 500 entrants.

It was the fourth award ceremony for the biennial prize since 2015. Iran launched the prize as part of its goal to become a regional scientific powerhouse.

The award comes against the backdrop of U.S. sanctions on Tehran and Iran’s unraveling nuclear deal with world powers.

Caption Iranian-American physicist Cumrun Vafa, a Harvard University physic professor, sits prior to start of the award giving ceremony of the biennial $500,000 Mustafa Prize, at Vahdat Hall in Tehran, Iran, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. Iran on Thursday awarded a prestigious prize in the study of science and technology to two physicists based in the United States. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi) Credit: Vahid Salemi Credit: Vahid Salemi