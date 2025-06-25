Iran executes 3 more prisoners it accused of spying for Israel

State media says Iran executed three more prisoners Wednesday for allegedly spying in the latest hangings connected to its war with Israel
Iranian protesters attend an anti-U.S. and anti-Israeli rally at Enqelab-e-Eslami (Islamic Revolution) square in downtown Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, June 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Iranian protesters attend an anti-U.S. and anti-Israeli rally at Enqelab-e-Eslami (Islamic Revolution) square in downtown Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, June 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
Nation & World
By JON GAMBRELL – Associated Press
Updated 22 minutes ago
X

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran executed three more prisoners Wednesday over allegedly spying for Israel, its state-run IRNA news agency reported, the latest hangings connected to its war with Israel.

The hangings happened in Urmia Prison in Iran’s West Azerbaijan province, which is the country’s most northwest province.

IRNA cited Iran’s judiciary for the news, saying the men had been accused of bringing “assassination equipment” into the country.

Iran has carried out several hangings during its war with Israel, sparking fears from activists that it could conduct a wave of executions after the conflict ended.

Iran identified the three men executed as Azad Shojaei, Edris Aali and Iraqi national Rasoul Ahmad Rasoul. Amnesty International had previously raised concerns that the men could be executed.

Wednesday’s execution bring the total number of hangings for espionage around the war up to six since June 16. Activists fear more people will be executed, particularly after Iran's theocracy issued a Sunday deadline for people to turn themselves in over spying.

People in Iran meanwhile began trying to return to their normal lives as a shaky ceasefire with Israel, negotiated by President Donald Trump, appeared to be holding.

State media described heavy traffic around the Caspian Sea area and other rural areas outside of the capital, Tehran, as people began returning to the city.

Tehran experienced intense Israeli airstrikes throughout the war, including those that targeted Iran’s top military leadership and other sites associated with its ruling theocracy.

In Other News
1
Astronauts from India, Poland and Hungary blast off on a privately...
2
Explosive kills 7 Israeli soldiers in Gaza inside an armored vehicle...
3
Drone debris found in Ukraine indicates Russia is using new technology...
4
Asian shares gain as investors shift focus to Federal Reserve, tariffs
5
Zohran Mamdani declares victory in NYC's Democratic mayoral primary as...