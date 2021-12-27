Iran insists on crude exports as Vienna nuclear talks resume

“Guarantee and verification (of the removal of sanctions) are among topics that we have focused on,” he said.

The new, conservative administration of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has repeatedly demanded the removal of all economic sanctions before Iran reins in its nuclear advances.

Separately on Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said it would be “intolerable” for the West to demand anything from Tehran beyond compliance with the original deal.

Iran has steadily abandoned all of the accord's limits since the American withdrawal and is now enriching uranium to 60% purity — a short, technical step from weapons-grade levels. It spins ever-more advanced centrifuges also barred by the deal.

Iran insists that its nuclear program is peaceful. But the country’s significant nuclear steps have alarmed regional rivals and world powers. Diplomats have warned that time is running out to restore the deal as Iran maintains a hard line in putting the onus on the U.S. to lift sanctions.

The talks involve all the parties to the original nuclear deal — Iran, Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China. Iran refuses to talk directly to American envoy, who is engaging through the other signatories.

Khatibzadeh told reporters on Monday that Enrique Mora, the European Union diplomat charing the talks, would ferry messages and drafts between Iran and the U.S.

“We present our views in writing, and the dialogue is ongoing in Vienna in an indirect way,” he said.