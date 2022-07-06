Iran media: Revolutionary Guard accuses diplomats of spying

It was not immediately clear if the diplomat and other foreigners were detained. The country's state-run IRNA news agency reported that the foreigners had been arrested, but did not say when or whether they were currently in custody. Iran's state TV ran footage purporting to show the foreigners collecting samples from the ground in restricted areas.

The news outlets said the deputy head of mission at the British Embassy, Giles Whitaker, and other foreigners faced “spying” charges after visiting various forbidden zones in the country while the Guard was carrying out ballistic missile tests.