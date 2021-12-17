Iran nuclear talks adjourn, seen resuming before year's end

The accord was meant to rein in Iran’s nuclear program in return for loosened economic sanctions. Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China are still part of the agreement.

Following the U.S. decision to withdraw from the deal and reimpose sanctions on Iran, Tehran has ramped up its nuclear program again by enriching uranium well beyond the thresholds allowed in the agreement. Iran has also restricted monitors from the U.N. atomic watchdog from accessing its nuclear facilities, raising concerns about what the country is doing out of view.

Diplomats from the three European nations have voiced frustration with Iran's stance during the current talks, saying earlier this week that they were "losing precious time dealing with new Iranian positions inconsistent with the JCPOA or that go beyond it.”

They warned that “without swift progress, in light of Iran’s fast-forwarding of its nuclear program, the JCPOA will very soon become an empty shell.”

Still, there was one sign of progress on a related issue when Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency reached a deal Wednesday to reinstall cameras damaged at an Iranian site that manufactures centrifuge parts, though inspectors remain limited on what footage they can access.

Mora, the talks' chairman, underscored that there is a “sense of urgency” to revive the 2015 agreement after the talks adjourned, though he wouldn't set a deadline.

“We are not talking any more about months, we are talking about weeks,” he said, though he added that he could not say how many.

Associated Press writer Geir Moulson in Berlin contributed to this report.

Caption Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, Rafael Mariano Grossi shows an "IAEA Camera" during an press conference in Vienna, Austria, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Gruber) Credit: Michael Gruber Caption Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, Rafael Mariano Grossi shows an "IAEA Camera" during an press conference in Vienna, Austria, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Gruber) Credit: Michael Gruber Credit: Michael Gruber