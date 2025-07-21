Breaking: Malcolm-Jamal Warner, ‘Cosby Show’ actor, dies at 54 in Costa Rica drowning

Iran sends a rocket designed to carry satellites into a suborbital test flight

Iran's state news agency says the country has tested one of its satellite carrying rockets with a suborbital flight
This is a locator map for Iran with its capital, Tehran. (AP Photo)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

This is a locator map for Iran with its capital, Tehran. (AP Photo)
Nation & World
6 minutes ago
X

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran tested one of its satellite carrying rockets with a suborbital flight on Monday, state media reported, the first such test since a ceasefire was reached after a 12-day war waged by Israel against Iran in June, which also saw the United States strike nuclear-related facilities in the Islamic Republic.

The test was the latest for a program that the West says improves Tehran's ballistic missiles.

A report by the official IRNA news agency said the Ghased satellite carrier test aimed at “assessing some emerging new technologies in the country’s space industry.” It said the test results will help improve the function of Iran's satellites and space systems.

The report did not provide any further details on the test flight or from where the rocket was launched.

Iran from time to time Iran launches satellite carriers to send its satellites to the space. Last September, Iran launched a satellite into space with a rocket built by the country’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard.

The Ghased, a solid and fluid fuel rocket, was first inaugurated in 2020 by the Guard when it put a military satellite in the orbit.

The war in June killed nearly 1,100 Iranians, including senior military commanders and nuclear scientist. Retaliatory missile barrages by Iran killed 28 in Israel.

In Other News
1
Harvard seeks billions in funding restored at a pivotal hearing in its...
2
Wall Street rises toward records as Verizon begins a big week for...
3
The Latest: Harvard heads to court in $2.6B lawsuit against Trump...
4
Father arrested in New York in death of 9-year-old daughter he had...
5
Malcolm-Jamal Warner, ‘Cosby Show’ actor, dies at 54 in Costa Rica...