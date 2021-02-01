Iran state TV airs launch of new satellite-carrying rocket

He said the test helped Iran achieve its “most powerful” rocket engine and that the rocket can be launched using a mobile launching pad. State TV said the three-stage rocket uses solid fuel in the first and second stages and fluid fuel in the third.

In the past, Iran has used various fluid-fuel satellite carrier rockets to put smaller devices into orbit. Last year, the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard said it used a Qased, or “Messenger,” satellite carrier to put its Noor satellite into space.

Iran often coordinates its tests of new military and scientific projects with national holidays. It will celebrate the 42nd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution later in February.

This picture released by the official website of the Iranian Defense Ministry on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, shows Iran's newest satellite-carrier rocket, called "Zuljanah," before being launched at an undisclosed location, Iran. Iranian state TV on Monday aired the launch of the country's newest satellite-carrying rocket, called "Zuljanah," which it said was able to reach a height of 500 km (310 miles) and is capable of carrying a 200-kilogram (440-pound) satellite. It did not launch a satellite into orbit. (Iranian Defense Ministry via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

