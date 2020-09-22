Iran strikes defiant tone at UN under crushing US sanctions

Rouhani said Iranian “has paid a similar high price” in its quest for freedom and liberation from domination.

He insisted his nation “does not deserve sanctions” and described the U.S. as “a terrorist and interventionist outsider” before referring to the 1953 U.S.-backed coup that cemented the control of the shah in Iran, which ultimately pushed the country toward its Islamic Revolution and hostility with the West.

This week, the White House doubled down on its maximum pressure campaign against the Islamic Republic with an executive order to enforce all United Nations sanctions on Iran because Tehran is not complying with the nuclear deal — a move that most of the rest of the world rejects as illegal. Few U.N. member states believe the U.S. has the legal standing to restore the sanctions because Trump withdrew from the nuclear agreement.

Tensions have run dangerously high this year between Tehran and Washington following the U.S. strike in January that killed Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad, prompting Tehran to retaliate with a ballistic missile strike on Iraqi bases housing American troops. The powerful commander was close to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei,who openly wept at his funeral.

Rouhani mentioned the commander briefly in his speech, referring to him as an “assassinated hero.”

Trump, who faces a stiff re-election in November, has ramped up pressure on Iran since taking office and has increased U.S. military presence in the Gulf as a centerpiece of his Mideast foreign policy.

“We are not a bargaining chip in U.S. elections and domestic policy,” Rouhani said.