Iran to allow new memory cards in UN's nuclear site cameras

Director General of International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, Rafael Mariano Grossi, center, speaks with Deputy Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Behrouz Kamalvandi, left, upon his arrival at Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport, Iran, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Iran's envoy to the IAEA, Kazem Gharibabadi, sits at right. (Atomic Energy Organization of Iran via AP)
Director General of International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, Rafael Mariano Grossi, center, speaks with Deputy Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Behrouz Kamalvandi, left, upon his arrival at Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport, Iran, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Iran's envoy to the IAEA, Kazem Gharibabadi, sits at right. (Atomic Energy Organization of Iran via AP)

Nation & World
By NASSER KARIMI and JON GAMBRELL, Associated Press
10 minutes ago
The head of Iran’s civilian nuclear program says Tehran will allow U.N. inspectors to install new memory cards into surveillance cameras at its sensitive atomic sites and to continue filming there

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — The head of Iran's civilian nuclear program says Tehran will allow U.N. inspectors to install new memory cards into surveillance cameras at its sensitive atomic sites and to continue filming there.

Mohammad Eslami made the comment Sunday after a meeting he held with the director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, in Tehran.

Since late February, Iran has restricted IAEA inspectors from accessing the surveillance footage as Tehran's nuclear deal with world powers has collapsed.

The announcement could buy time for Iran ahead of an IAEA board meeting this week in which Western powers had been arguing for Tehran to be censured over its lack of cooperation with international inspectors.

The IAEA told member states in its confidential quarterly report last week that its verification and monitoring activities have been “seriously undermined” since February by Iran’s refusal to let inspectors access their monitoring equipment.

Gambrell reported from Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Director General of International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, Rafael Mariano Grossi, second right, is welcomed by Deputy Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Behrouz Kamalvandi, right, as he is accompanied by Iran's envoy to the IAEA, Kazem Gharibabadi, second left, at Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport, Iran, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (Atomic Energy Organization of Iran via AP)
Director General of International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, Rafael Mariano Grossi, second right, is welcomed by Deputy Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Behrouz Kamalvandi, right, as he is accompanied by Iran's envoy to the IAEA, Kazem Gharibabadi, second left, at Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport, Iran, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (Atomic Energy Organization of Iran via AP)

