Iran virus death toll hits record high, 3rd time in a week

The coronavirus has also spread to some of the highest levels of Iran's government, which includes many older men. Among those recently infected is the head of the country’s atomic energy organization while Iran's vice president in charge of budget and planning tested positive on Sunday.

Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi, who had tested positive for the virus in March after playing down its threat and refuting reports of mass deaths, told state TV on Wednesday that the country’s true death toll is about double the reported figures.

The death tolls released by the Health Ministry are based on those who had tested positive, he said. Harirchi added that there are large numbers of patients in hospitals being treated as COVID-19 cases but who had not been tested, whose tests came out as false negatives or whose symptoms are not the same as those listed by the World Health Organization and who are therefore not counted in the official numbers.

Also Wednesday, the United Arab Emirates reported a record number of coronavirus cases for the second consecutive day, with 1,431 new infections. The caseload brings the total number in the country to over 110,000, including 450 fatalities.

Recorded infections have soared again over recent weeks, as authorities have relaxed restrictions and reopened schools. Dubai, the region’s business hub, recently reopened its airport for international travelers. While coming amid an aggressive testing campaign, the upward trend has raised fears that authorities could reinstate lockdowns in parts of the country that rely heavily on tourism.

Meanwhile in Iraq, coronavirus-related deaths surpassed 10,000 from among more than 347,000 confirmed cases, according to government figures on Wednesday. The country has been grappling with a surge in cases in recent months, jumping two-fold since August.

Daily virus cases have dipped some in Iraq, averaging around 3,000-4,000 per day from a late summer peak of 5,000. But actual numbers might be higher, doctors in Baghdad and Iraq’s south said, as patients showing mild to moderate virus symptoms often stay at home and do not get tested for COVID-19.

“The case numbers are much higher than what is known because a lot of people, when they show symptoms of COVID-19, they quarantine themselves in their homes without making the test,” said Qassem Jawad, a doctor in Missan, in southern Iraq.

Kullab reported from Baghdad. Associated Press writer Isabel deBre in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, contributed to this report.

FILE - In this April 30, 2020 file photo, a woman wearing mask and gloves, prays at the grave of her mother who died from the new coronavirus, at a cemetery in the outskirts of the city of Babol, in northern Iran. Iranian state TV said Wednesday Oct. 7, 2020, that the country has hit its highest number of daily deaths from the coronavirus, with 239 new fatalities. Wednesday's report quotes the spokesperson of the country’s health ministry as saying the new deaths were recorded since Tuesday. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi, File) Credit: Ebrahim Noroozi Credit: Ebrahim Noroozi

Shiite pilgrims arrive Karbala, Iraq, for the Arbaeen ritual Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. Arbaeen holiday marks the end of the forty day mourning period after the anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the Prophet Muhammad's grandson in the 7th century. (AP Photo/Anmar Khalil)(AP Photo/Anmar Khalil) Credit: Anmar Khalil Credit: Anmar Khalil