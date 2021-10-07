Iranian FM in Beirut discusses 'positive' Iran-Saudi talks

Iran enjoys wide influence in Lebanon through the powerful Hezbollah group that is funded and armed by Tehran. Lebanon is deeply divided between a coalition backed by the West and Gulf Arab countries, and another group supported by Iran and led by Hezbollah.

In an apparent reference to U.S. forces deployed in the region, Amir-Abdollahian said: “We consider the presence of foreign forces in the region as the main factor for instability and all problems.”

Earlier in the day, the Iranian official held talks with President Michel Aoun, where he expressed the Islamic Republic’s support for the small nation suffering through a severe economic crisis.

Some Lebanese opposed to Iran’s influence in Lebanon held a small protest against the foreign minister's visit in Beirut on Wednesday, carrying banners that read “Iran out.”

Last month, dozens of trucks carrying Iranian diesel began arriving in Lebanon, part of a series of deliveries organized by Hezbollah to help ease crippling shortages in the cash-strapped country. The powerful group operates independently from Lebanese authorities, which are struggling to deal with a crippling energy crisis. Lebanese authorities said they were not involved in the shipment, which violates U.S. sanctions placed on Tehran.

The third Iranian tanker carrying diesel arrived in the Syrian port of Baniyas this week and the fuel will be shipped to Lebanon by tanker trucks.

