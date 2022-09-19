Iranian president's Holocaust remarks spark outcry in Israel

Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid, whose late father survived the Holocaust, posted a series of graphic photographs from the genocide on Twitter with the caption: “Some signs.”

Israel’s U.N. Ambassador Gilad Erdan also decried Raisi's comments as “shocking," calling on U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres to deny him “a world stage to spread antisemitism and hatred.”

Raisi will be speaking at the 77th session of the U.N. General Assembly later this week, his first appearance at the annual gathering of world leaders.

Raisi, an ultraconservative cleric known for his hostility to the West, became president last year.

Israel considers Iran its greatest enemy and threat. Iran has long backed armed groups committed to Israel’s destruction. Its leaders have called for Israel to be wiped off the map and previously made statements that distort the history of the genocide that killed 6 million Jews or deny its existence.