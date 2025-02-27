Irina Shayk opens Blumarine show in Milan injecting buzz into creative director David Koma’s debut

Kona called the tension between the two fashion poles “dark romanticism.”

“The idea of dark romanticism really felt correct for this time that we are living,’’ Koma said backstage.

In that vein, the collection’s main motif, the thistle, represents the duality of “protective, but fragile; delicate, but aggressive,’’ Koma said. It is seen as a crystal applique on jeans, and as silver baubles that rustle on garments.

The structured garments contrasted with romantic looks in organza, chiffon and Georgette, set off by modern corsets, silver hardware and panties with the Blumarine logo written in crystals.

Koma said his dark romanticism comes “with a beautiful, happy ending,’’ Koma said. “Because with Blumarine, the femininity, the beauty, the happiness, it’s in the core of the brand.’’

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP