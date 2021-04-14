Irish watchdog opens another Facebook probe, over data dump

The company has previously downplayed the problem, saying "malicious actors" didn't hack its systems but used automated software to scrape the data from Facebook's platform.

The problem stemmed from a vulnerability, reported and fixed in 2019, in features that allow users to import contacts.

“These features are common to many apps and we look forward to explaining them and the protections we have put in place,” Facebook said in a statement.

Still, it's another example of the vast amount of information collected by Facebook and other social media sites, and the limits to how secure that information is. And even though Facebook has patched the vulnerability, the user data is already out in the open and could be exploited by fraudsters.

Facebook, based in Menlo Park, California, has its European headquarters in Ireland, making that country's watchdog its lead privacy regulator for the European Union under a system known as “one-stop shop.”

Irish regulators are already working on a dozen other investigations of Facebook and Instagram over suspected privacy breaches.