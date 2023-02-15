IRS nominee Werfel faces questioning on 'thankless' job

Werfel, 51, said he would be “unyielding in following my true north to increase public trust” in the agency even as he works to modernize the agency's technology, address its paperwork burden and audit high-income earners.

Werfel, who led Boston Consulting Group’s global public sector practice, would replace Charles Rettig, whose five-year term ended in November. An acting commissioner has been filling in.

Werfel will have to navigate controversy surrounding the new funding as critics distort how the new law would affect the IRS and taxes for the middle class. About $46 billion was allocated for enforcing tax laws and the rest to taxpayer services, operations support and updating business systems.

Republicans have suggested without evidence that the agency would use the new money to hire an army of tax agents with weapons.

Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, said Republican concerns center around potential misuse of government funding.

Taxpayers “are rightly concerned about the vitality of their taxpayer rights” he said.

Werfel pulled out a paper copy of the Taxpayers Bill of Rights and said he pledged to read the document every day if confirmed to the role.

”I'm ready to roll up my sleeves to help working families," he said.

Senators on both sides of the aisle probed the IRS' intent to audit more high-income earners — and Werfel's commitment not to expand audits of households and businesses making less than $400,000 per year.

House Republicans began their tenure in the majority last month by passing a bill that would rescind new IRS funding. That legislation has not advanced in the Senate and is unlikely to reach Biden, who has promised a veto.

Caroline Bruckner, a tax professor at the American University Kogod School of Business, said that, if confirmed, Werfel would have to address the massive workforce challenges at the IRS wrought by attrition, an aging workforce and a generally poor reputation.

“The next generation of accountants don't want to work for the IRS,” Bruckner said. She added, "To attract the best talent, particularly with Millennials and Gen-Z workers who will be the future of the workforce, transparency as a leader will go a long way.”

Bruckner referred to a Stanford University study that showed IRS data-driven algorithms chose Black taxpayers for audit at up to 4.7 times the rate of non-Black taxpayers. "The next generation of workers care about these things, and this is a leadership challenge," she said.

Werfel said he would “absolutely” report to the Senate Finance committee within 60 days of his confirmation on the matter.

“The bottom line is what will build trust with the taxpayers,” Werfel said.

