IRS offering Saturday walk-in help this tax season

Thirty-five tax assistance centers around the country will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 pm. on the second Saturday of the next four months, the agency said Friday. This comes after the IRS nixed walk-in visits during the pandemic, and limited service to appointments only.

Beginning Feb. 12, taxpayers will be able to have their questions answered in person at centers in locations including Birmingham, Alabama; Los Angeles, Washington D.C. and Seattle. Other Saturday sessions will be offered on March 12, April 9 and May 14.